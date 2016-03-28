Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall Expected for UFC 198 in Brazil

Anderson Silva (33-7) will continue to search for a career resurgence as it’s expected to be announced that he’ll be meeting former TUF Finalist Uriah Hall (12-6) at UFC 198 on May 14th. The matchup has the potential for some violent fireworks, it really depends on which version of each man shows up in Brazil.
Silva returned to action for the first time in over a year this past February when he headlined a UFC Fight Pass event against longtime UFC middleweight Michael “The Count” Bisping. Despite hurting Bisping on multiple occasions and coming very close to a finish, Silva ultimately lost a judge’s decision to the Brit. Thanks to a failed drug test against Nick Diaz last January, Silva has now gone winless since a 2012 victory over Stephan Bonnar. Anderson proved against Bisping that he can still fight at a high level and is capable of ending it in a matter of seconds.
In Uriah Hall, Anderson Silva is facing a man that at times can be the scariest dude on the planet, and at other times he’s a nervous wreck. No one will ever forget his spinning heel kick knockout of Adam Cella on TUF 17, or his recent finish over veteran Gegard Mousasi. But since joining the UFC, Hall has also had some pretty lackluster performances against the likes of Kelvin Gastulem and John Howard. Uriah is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Robert Whittaker this past November, it was Hall’s 3rd fight in as many months. Now that he’s had a bit of time off it’ll be interesting to see if he can return to old form against such a big star, Anderson Silva.
UFC 198 will take place at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil with a heavyweight championship main event. Fabricio Werdum will defend his title against top contender Stipe Miocic, also on the card, welterweight contenders Matt Brown and Demian Maia will do battle. The main card will be presented on pay-per-view. For more coverage of UFC 198 and everything MMA keep checking in with Pro Fighting Fans.
