B.S. Predictions: The Ultimate Fighter 18 Finale

So another season of the Ultimate Fighter is approaching its end and I can’t help but have a sour taste in my mouth. The season was supposed to be all about the female fighters, yet they were slightly overshadowed by the fact that the men couldn’t seem to make weight. Oh well, maybe Saturday night’s finale will make up for a lackluster season, which included some great women’s fights and not much else. Now, here come the predictions!

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Raquel Pennington

Modafferi has more experience than most of her castmates on TUF. That being said she’s also lost five straight fights, although the losses have come against some stiff competition including Canadian Sarah Kaufman and Rosi Sexton, both are currently on the UFC roster. She’ll be taking on Raquel Pennington, who made it to the semi-finals on the show before losing to finalist Jessica Rakoczy. Pennington was also a part of a “fight of the season” candidate when she met Jessamyn Duke in an instant classic. Yes, Modafferi has more experience, but I don’t think she’s any match for the toughness of Raquel Pennington. I think Pennington will come in throwing heavy shots and she’ll catch the veteran early in the 2nd round.

Prediction: Raquel Pennington via TKO round 2

Jessamyn Duke vs. Peggy Morgan

I am super excited for this fight. Two of the tallest female bantamweights on the planet will go to war when Jessamyn Duke meets Peggy Morgan. Funny enough, they both sport perfect 2-0 records in their careers. So whoever can establish their range first will likely win this one. It’ll go the distance and come down to a split decision, where I think Jessamyn Duke will have done just enough to get the nod. Consider yourself warned, this could be the fight of the night!

Prediction: Jessamyn Duke via Split Decision

Davey Grant vs. Chris Holdsworth

Now we have the first of the finals for season 18 of the Ultimate Fighter. I’ve been impressed by both Holdsworth and Grant. I think Holdsworth has the advantage on the mat, despite the fact that 7 of Grant’s 8 career wins have come by way of submission. I’m only giving him the advantage because he trains with Team Alpha Male and those guys are all ground wizards. If he can take Grant down and maintain dominant positioning Holdsworth should come away the big contract. But, if he waits too long on his feet, Davey Grant has enough power to finish the fight standing. It’s really a toss-up, heads I take Holdsworth, tails I’m going with Grant. Tails it is! I’ll take Davey Grant by 2nd round TKO.

Prediction: Davey Grant via 2nd round TKO

Jessica Rakoczy vs. Julianna Pena

I know Pena is the big favorite going into this fight, and really she should be. She looked fantastic in all of her fights on this season of TUF. But, there is one thing she doesn’t have that her opponent Jessica Rakoczy does and that is experience in high pressure situations. As it was mentioned numerous times throughout the season, Rakoczy is a multiple time world champion in the sport of boxing. That is the kind of thing that you can’t train for. Pena might be the stronger woman in the cage on Saturday night. However, I’m going against her in this one. Not only is Rakoczy Canadian, she is also very focused and I think she pulls off the upset tomorrow night to be crowned the first ever female ultimate fighter.

Prediction: Jessica Rakoczy via Split Decision

Nate Diaz vs. Gray Maynard

This is an interesting fight because both Maynard and Diaz really need wins if they want another shot at UFC gold. If Gray Maynard finds a way to mix up his wrestling with his boxing, he could find success. Now, if Diaz can avoid the power punches from his opponent, I like his chances of jabbing his way to a decision victory. As much as I’d like to see this fight go to the ground, it probably won’t. If that’s the case, then I’m going with Diaz. The only way Maynard wins this fight is he knocks him out on the feet or finishes it with ground and pound. Diaz will get a unanimous decision and another high level opponent in his next fight.

Prediction: Nate Diaz via Unanimous Decision

Brent Haugh

Profightingfans.com Staff Writer