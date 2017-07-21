Historic UFC Light Heavyweight Champions
A list of all historic belt holders in the UFC’s 205 pound Light Heavyweight Division
|
Belt Holder
|
Won belt at
|
Date
|
Location
|
Title Defenses
|Frank Shamrock
|UFC Japan
|December 21, 1997
|Yokohama, Japan
|
– defeated Igor Zinoviev at UFC 16 on March 13, 1998 in New Orleans, LA
– defeated Jeremy Horn at UFC 17 on May 15, 1998 in Mobile, AL
– defeated John Lober at UFC Brazil on October 16, 1998 in São Paulo, Brazil
– defeated Tito Ortiz at UFC 22 on September 24, 1999 in Lake Charles, LA
|
|– The UFC Light Heavyweight Championship was vacated when Frank Shamrock retired in November 1999
|
|Tito Ortiz
|UFC 25
|April 14, 2000
|Tokoyo, Japan
|
– defeated Yuki Kondo at UFC 29 on December 16, 2000 in Tokyo, Japan
– defeated Evan Tanner at UFC 30 on February 23, 2001 in Atlantic City, NJ
– defeated Elvis Sinosic at UFC 32 on June 29, 2001 in East Rutherford, NJ
– defeated Vladimir Matyushenko at UFC 33 on September 28, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV
– defeated Ken Shamrock at UFC 40 on November 22, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV
|
|Randy Couture (Interim)
|UFC 43
|June 6, 2003
|Las Vegas, NV
|
– defeated Tito Ortiz at UFC 44 for Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship
|
|Vitor Belfort
|UFC 46
|January 31, 2004
|Las Vegas, NV
|
|
|Randy Couture
|UFC 49
|August 21, 2004
|Las Vegas, NV
|
|
|Chuck Liddell
|UFC 52
|April 16, 2005
|Las Vegas, NV
|
– defeated Jeremy Horn at UFC 54 on August 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, NV
– defeated Randy Couture at UFC 57 on February 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV
– defeated Renato Sobral at UFC 62 on August 26, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV
– defeated Tito Ortiz at UFC 66 on December 30, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV
|
|Quinton Jackson
|UFC 71
|May 26, 2007
|Las Vegas, NV
|
– defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 75 on September 8, 2007 in London, England
|
|Forrest Griffin
|UFC 86
|July 5, 2008
|Las Vegas, NV
|
|
|Rashad Evans
|UFC 92
|December 27, 2008
|Las Vegas, NV
|
|
|Lyoto Machida
|UFC 98
|May 23, 2009
|Las Vegas, NV
|
– defeated Shogun Rua at UFC 104 on October 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, NV
|
|Mauricio “Shogun” Rua
|UFC 113
|May 8, 2010
|Montreal, Quebec
|
|
|Jon “Bones” Jones
|UFC 128
|March 19, 2011
|Newark, NJ
|
1. def. Quinton Jackson at UFC 135 on Sept 24, 2011
