Historic UFC Light Heavyweight Champions

Historic UFC Light Heavyweight Champions

A list of all historic belt holders in the UFC’s 205 pound Light Heavyweight Division

 

 

Belt Holder

Won belt at

Date

Location

Title Defenses

Frank Shamrock UFC Japan December 21, 1997 Yokohama, Japan

– defeated Igor Zinoviev at UFC 16 on March 13, 1998 in New Orleans, LA

– defeated Jeremy Horn at UFC 17 on May 15, 1998 in Mobile, AL

– defeated John Lober at UFC Brazil on October 16, 1998 in São Paulo, Brazil

– defeated Tito Ortiz at UFC 22 on September 24, 1999 in Lake Charles, LA
– The UFC Light Heavyweight Championship was vacated when Frank Shamrock retired in November 1999
Tito Ortiz UFC 25 April 14, 2000 Tokoyo, Japan

– defeated Yuki Kondo at UFC 29 on December 16, 2000 in Tokyo, Japan

– defeated Evan Tanner at UFC 30 on February 23, 2001 in Atlantic City, NJ

– defeated Elvis Sinosic at UFC 32 on June 29, 2001 in East Rutherford, NJ

– defeated Vladimir Matyushenko at UFC 33 on September 28, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Ken Shamrock at UFC 40 on November 22, 2002 in Las Vegas, NV
Randy Couture (Interim) UFC 43 June 6, 2003 Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Tito Ortiz at UFC 44 for Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship
Vitor Belfort UFC 46 January 31, 2004 Las Vegas, NV

Randy Couture UFC 49 August 21, 2004 Las Vegas, NV

Chuck Liddell UFC 52 April 16, 2005 Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Jeremy Horn at UFC 54 on August 20, 2005 in Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Randy Couture at UFC 57 on February 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Renato Sobral at UFC 62 on August 26, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Tito Ortiz at UFC 66 on December 30, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV
Quinton Jackson UFC 71 May 26, 2007 Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Dan Henderson at UFC 75 on September 8, 2007 in London, England
Forrest Griffin UFC 86 July 5, 2008 Las Vegas, NV

Rashad Evans UFC 92 December 27, 2008 Las Vegas, NV

Lyoto Machida UFC 98 May 23, 2009 Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Shogun Rua at UFC 104 on October 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, NV
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua UFC 113 May 8, 2010 Montreal, Quebec

Jon “Bones” Jones UFC 128 March 19, 2011 Newark, NJ

 1. def. Quinton Jackson at UFC 135 on Sept 24, 2011
2. def. Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 on Dec 10, 2011
3. def. Rashad Evans at UFC 145 on Apr 21, 2012
Be Sociable, Share!

One thought on “Historic UFC Light Heavyweight Champions

  1. Hi blogger, do you monetize your profightingfans.com ? There is easy method to earn extra money every month,
    just search on youtube : How to earn with wordai 4

    Reply

Leave a reply 

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

required