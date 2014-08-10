UFC Heavyweight Champions

Belt Holder

Won belt at

Date

Location

Title Defenses

Mark Coleman UFC 12 February 7, 1997 Dotham, AL
Maurice Smith UFC 14 July 27, 1997 Birmingham, AL

– defeated David Abbott at UFC 15 on October 17, 1997 in Bay St. Louis, MS
Randy Couture UFC Japan December 21, 1997 Yokohama, Japan
– Couture was stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt due to a contract dispute with the UFC in January 1998
Bas Rutten UFC 20 May 7, 1999 Birmingham, AL
– The UFC Heavyweight Championship title was vacated when Rutten retired in June 1999
Kevin Randleman UFC 23 November 19, 1999 Tokoyo, Japan

– defeated Pedro Rizzo at UFC 26 on June 9, 2000 in Cedar Rapids, IA
Randy Couture UFC 28 November 17, 2000 Atlantic City, NJ

– defeated Pedro Rizzo at UFC 31 on May 4, 2001 in Atlantic City, NJ

– defeated Pedro Rizzo at UFC 34 on November 2, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV
Josh Barnett UFC 36 March 22, 2002 Las Vegas, NV
– After a positive test for steroids, Barnett was stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt in July 2002
Ricco Rodriguez UFC 39 September 27, 2002 Uncasville, CT
Tim Sylvia UFC 41 February 28, 2003 Atlantic City, NJ

– defeated Gan McGee at UFC 44 on September 26, 2003 in Las Vegas, NV
Frank Mir UFC 48 June 19, 2004 Las Vegas, NV
– After being unable to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship belt due to injury, Mir was stripped of the title in August 2005
Andrei Arlovski UFC 51 February 5, 2005 Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Justin Eilers at UFC 53 on June 4, 2005 in Atlantic City, NJ
– Arlovski originally defeated Paul Buentello for the Interim Heavyweight belt but was promoted to Undisputed Heavyweight Champion on August 12, 2005
Tim Sylvia UFC 59 April 15, 2006 Anaheim, CA

– defeated Andrei Arlovski at UFC 61 on July 8, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Jeff Monson at UFC 65 on November 18, 2006 in Sacramento, CA
Randy Couture UFC 68 March 3, 2007 Columbus, OH

– defeated Gabriel Gonzaga at UFC 74 on August 25, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV
Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira (Interim) UFC 81 February 2, 2008 Las Vegas, NV
Frank Mir (Interim) UFC 92 December 27, 2008 Las Vegas, NV
Shane Carwin (Interim) UFC 111 March 27, 2010 Newark, NJ
Brock Lesnar UFC 91 November 15, 2008 Las Vegas, NV

– defeated Frank Mir at UFC 100

– defeated Shane Carwin at UFC 116 to win the undisputed UFC Heavyweight title
Cain Velasquez UFC 121 October 23, 2010 Anaheim, CA
Junior dos Santos UFC on FOX 1  November 12, 2011 Anaheim, CA – defeated Frank Mir at UFC 146
Cain Velasquez UFC 155 December 29, 2012 Las Vegas, NV
Be Sociable, Share!

2 thoughts on “UFC Heavyweight Champions

  1. You share interesting things here. I think that your website can go viral easily, but you must
    give it initial boost and i know how to do it, just type in google for – mundillo traffic increase go viral

    Reply

Leave a reply 

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

required