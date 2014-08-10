UFC Heavyweight Champions

|
Belt Holder
|
Won belt at
|
Date
|
Location
|
Title Defenses
|Mark Coleman
|UFC 12
|February 7, 1997
|Dotham, AL
|
|Maurice Smith
|UFC 14
|July 27, 1997
|Birmingham, AL
|
– defeated David Abbott at UFC 15 on October 17, 1997 in Bay St. Louis, MS
|
|Randy Couture
|UFC Japan
|December 21, 1997
|Yokohama, Japan
|– Couture was stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt due to a contract dispute with the UFC in January 1998
|
|Bas Rutten
|UFC 20
|May 7, 1999
|Birmingham, AL
|– The UFC Heavyweight Championship title was vacated when Rutten retired in June 1999
|
|Kevin Randleman
|UFC 23
|November 19, 1999
|Tokoyo, Japan
|
– defeated Pedro Rizzo at UFC 26 on June 9, 2000 in Cedar Rapids, IA
|
|Randy Couture
|UFC 28
|November 17, 2000
|Atlantic City, NJ
|
– defeated Pedro Rizzo at UFC 31 on May 4, 2001 in Atlantic City, NJ
– defeated Pedro Rizzo at UFC 34 on November 2, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV
|
|Josh Barnett
|UFC 36
|March 22, 2002
|Las Vegas, NV
|– After a positive test for steroids, Barnett was stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship belt in July 2002
|
|Ricco Rodriguez
|UFC 39
|September 27, 2002
|Uncasville, CT
|
|Tim Sylvia
|UFC 41
|February 28, 2003
|Atlantic City, NJ
|
– defeated Gan McGee at UFC 44 on September 26, 2003 in Las Vegas, NV
|
|Frank Mir
|UFC 48
|June 19, 2004
|Las Vegas, NV
|– After being unable to defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship belt due to injury, Mir was stripped of the title in August 2005
|
|Andrei Arlovski
|UFC 51
|February 5, 2005
|Las Vegas, NV
|
– defeated Justin Eilers at UFC 53 on June 4, 2005 in Atlantic City, NJ
|– Arlovski originally defeated Paul Buentello for the Interim Heavyweight belt but was promoted to Undisputed Heavyweight Champion on August 12, 2005
|
|Tim Sylvia
|UFC 59
|April 15, 2006
|Anaheim, CA
|
– defeated Andrei Arlovski at UFC 61 on July 8, 2006 in Las Vegas, NV
– defeated Jeff Monson at UFC 65 on November 18, 2006 in Sacramento, CA
|
|Randy Couture
|UFC 68
|March 3, 2007
|Columbus, OH
|
– defeated Gabriel Gonzaga at UFC 74 on August 25, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV
|
|Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira (Interim)
|UFC 81
|February 2, 2008
|Las Vegas, NV
|
|Frank Mir (Interim)
|UFC 92
|December 27, 2008
|Las Vegas, NV
|
|Shane Carwin (Interim)
|UFC 111
|March 27, 2010
|Newark, NJ
|
|Brock Lesnar
|UFC 91
|November 15, 2008
|Las Vegas, NV
|
– defeated Frank Mir at UFC 100
– defeated Shane Carwin at UFC 116 to win the undisputed UFC Heavyweight title
|
|Cain Velasquez
|UFC 121
|October 23, 2010
|Anaheim, CA
|
|Junior dos Santos
|UFC on FOX 1
|November 12, 2011
|Anaheim, CA
|– defeated Frank Mir at UFC 146
|
|Cain Velasquez
|UFC 155
|December 29, 2012
|Las Vegas, NV
