OHMMA.com: NAAFS Night of Champions 2012 Recap & Results

From OHMMA.com – Ohio MMA News: NAAFS’s annual Night of Champions proved again to be a showcase for the area’s best and brightest mixed martial artists. Two stellar professional fights capped off a night where six amateurs won the highly coveted NAAFS championship belt.

In the main event, No. 1-ranked Ohio bantamweight Isaiah Chapman (4-0) submitted Dustin Kempf (6-6) in the second round in what will go down as a top candidate for fight of the year. Chapman struck early in the first round going for a standing arm triangle and following up with a slam to take Kempf’s back as time expired.

In the second round, Chapman had Kempf pinned against the cage and went ballistic with machine gun style knees and punches. Kempf proved he may be the toughest man in Ohio surviving the onslaught and trapping a stunned Chapman into a deep guillotine choke. Transitioning to an arm bar, Kempf reigned down elbows on to a bloodied Chapman.

Chapman managed to squeak out as Kempf threw hard knees to the body for good measure. As Chapman got back to his feet, he showed the heart of the champion clipping Kempf with knees to the head and pulling guard and submitting Kempf with a guillotine choke. Please see the full fight photos from this amazing fight.

In the co-main event, striking wizard and No. 1 lightweight Torrance Taylor (11-7-1) took on Chicago-based product Gino DiGuilio (3-2). A late replacement who took the fight on less than a week’s notice, DiGuilio managed to stifle the attack of Taylor by scoring more takedowns in the opening round. The second round was all Torrance and he showed his improved takedown defense. In a key moment, Taylor reversed position on the fence landing strikes to DiGuilio’s head to land in half guard mount position. Taylor showed brutal ground and pound forcing the stoppage in the second round at 4:02.

In the amateur title bouts, Dominic Mazzotta (7-1) bested super prospect Wes Hanson (7-1) in one the night’s most highly anticipated bouts. In the second round, Mazzotta found his rhythm with a slick takedown and quick transition to the back reigning down blows on Hanson. From there, Mazzotta took control landing takedowns and going for submissions to earn the decision victory.

Jerrell Hodge (7-1) capped off a stellar year by winning the 135-pound title in a close bout against Pennsylvania product Shane Valko (6-1). Rebecca Heintzman (6-0) looked dominant in claiming the women’s 115-pound title against Rachel Sazoff (4-3). Fadi Shuman (4-0) got stronger as the fight went on to edge Nick Browne (4-1) for the 155 title. Stephen Schlater (6-0) stayed undefeated to capture the 185-pound title against Evolve MMA product Nick Halkides (3-2), and Dan Stevenson (6-0) showed excellent and ground and pound and to earn a TKO victory over Wayne Lanum (8-1) for the 205-pound title.

Amateur Bouts

185 lbs – JT Miller defeats Irvine Jones via Submission (Arm Triangle) – Round 1 @ 2:04

145 lbs – RJ Buck defeats Eric Gifford by Unanimous Decision

155 lbs – Corey Dulaney defeats Dustin Passalacqua by Unanimous Decision

Amateur Championship Bouts

205 TITLE – Dan Stevenson defeats Wayne Lanum via Submission (Strikes) – Round 1 @ 2:01

185 TITLE – Stephen Schlater defeats Nick Halkides by Unanimous Decision

155 TITLE – Fadi Shuman defeats Nick Browne by Split Decision

115 TITLE – Rebecca Heintzman defeats Rachel Sazoff by Unanimous Decision

135 TITLE – Jerrell Hodge defeats Shane Valko by Unanimous Decision

145 TITLE – Dominic Mazzotta defeats Wes Hanson by Unanimous Decision

Professional Bouts

155 lbs – Torrance Taylor defeats Gino DiGiulio via TKO – Round 2 @ 4:02

135 lbs – Isaiah Chapman defeats Dustin Kempf via Submission (Guillotine Choke) – Round 2 @ 4:54