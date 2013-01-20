UFC on FX 7: Belfort Dominates Bisping, Now What?

Michael Bisping: Bridesmaid never a bride. That seems to be the reality for the 33 year-old Brit every time he fights in a title elimination bout. Come on you guys you know I’ve got the stats to back up my claim.

Bisping has fought Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen and now Vitor Belfort for the opportunity to square off against long standing middleweight champion Anderson Silva. I’ll let you guess how many times he’s come up with the “W.” That’s right you guessed it, zero.

This brings us to Saturday night and the UFC on FX 7 in Sao Paulo, Brazil where Vitor Belfort (22-10) defeated Michael Bisping (23-5) by second round TKO. Let’s review some of the action.

Both men started the fight tentative as the feeling out process between the two began early on. It was Bisping who pushed the fight early in the first round, connecting with sharp combinations while keeping Belfort off balance.

The momentum quickly shifted with 30 seconds left in the first round when Belfort connected with a high kick sending Bisping flailing across the mat. Belfort – as we’ve become accustomed to seeing from him – swarmed in for the finish. There was only one problem time was running thin and Bisping was able to survive the onslaught and make it out of the first round.

As they squared off in round two, Bisping appeared to recover nicely from the beating he took late in the first round. At the onset both men managed to find their range and began to trade punches back and forth. However at 1:20 of the second round Belfort caught Bisping with another well placed high kick – this time catching Bisping flush on the temple – which sent the Brit crashing to the mat. There was nothing the clock could do for Bisping as Belfort rushed in for the finish via technical knockout.

During the post-fight interview Belfort declined to challenge current middleweight champion Anderson Silva, instead opting for a rematch with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. With a muddled middleweight division Belfort’s challenge to Jones couldn’t have come at a worse time. Now the UFC must cryogenically freeze Silva. His refusal to fight contender Chris Weidman has left the UFC stuck between a rock and an Anderson Silva (which is not a place they want to be).

The lingering question coming out of UFC on FX 7 has nothing to do with anyone fighting in the event. The question moving forward is this: “What does the UFC do with Anderson Silva now?” Now that Bisping is out of the title picture, who’s in line for a shot at the champion? While UFC President Dana White has never broached the idea of a Silva/Belfort rematch, maybe it’s time to start thinking about it.

Silva’s unwillingness to fight “unknowns” for the title has left the UFC scrambling to make super-fights and number one contender bouts in search of an opponent for Silva. On Saturday night Vitor destroyed the UFC’s pick for a number one contender to face the middleweight champion. Perhaps the UFC “accidently” found the guy their looking for in Belfort, perhaps.

For Bisping it’s all the same as he watches, yet again, from cage side.

By Scott Levesque (@scottlevesque)

ProFightingFans.com Staff Writer