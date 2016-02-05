UFC Fight Night 31 Fight Card and Results

Date: November 6, 2013
Location: Fort Campbell, Kentucky
Venue: TBA
Broadcast: FOX Sports 1, Facebook
MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1, 7 p.m. ET)
- Tim Kennedy vs. Rafael Natal
- Liz Carmouche vs. Alexis Davis
- Ronny Markes vs. Yoel Romero
- Rustam Khabilov vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Michael Chiesa vs. Colton Smith
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1, 5 p.m. ET)
- Bobby Green vs. James Krause
- Francisco Rivera vs. George Roop
- Dennis Bermudez vs. Steven Siler
- Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
PRELIMINARY CARD (Facebook, 3:30 p.m. ET)
- Chris Camozzi vs. Lorenz Larkin
- Yves Edwards vs. Yancy Medeiros
- Seth Baczynski vs. Neil Magny
- Derek Brunson vs. Brian Houston
