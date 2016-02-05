UFC on Fuel TV 4 Fight Card & Results

The UFC heads to San Jose, California on July 11, 2012 as the HP Pavilion hosts UFC on Fuel TV 4. Mark Munoz will face Chris Weidman in the UFC on Fuel TV 4 Main Event and the UFC on Fuel TV 4 fight card is stacked with great fights from top to bottom. Check out the fight card for UFC on Fuel TV 4 below and be sure to check back for the UFC on Fuel TV 4 results after the fights become official.

Date: July 11, 2012

Location: San Jose, California

Venue: HP Pavilion

Broadcast: FUEL TV and Facebook

UFC on Fuel TV 4 Main Card (FUEL TV)

-Chris Weidman def. Mark Munoz by TKO (Strikes) at 1:37, R2

-James TeHuna def. Joey Beltran by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27), R3

-Aaron Simpson def. Kenny Robertson by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28), R3

-Francis Carmont def. Karlos Vemola by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:39, R2

-TJ Dillashaw def. Vaughan Lee by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:33, R1

-Rafael dos Anjos def. Anthony Njokuani by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), R3

UFC on Fuel TV 4 PRELIMS (Facebook)

-Alex Caceres def. Damacio Page by Submission (Triangle Choke) at 1:27, R2

-Chris Cariaso def. Josh Ferguson by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27), R3

– Andrew Craig def. Rafael Natal by KO (Kick) at 4:52, R2

-Marcelo Guimaraes def. Dan Stittgen by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28), R3

-Raphael Assuncao def. Issei Tamura by TKO (Punches) at 0:25, R2