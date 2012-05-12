Will Silva and St. Pierre Defend Their UFC Titles Any Time Soon?

There are currently 5 UFC title fights scheduled. That leaves 2 champions without a fight to train for. You probably already know this, but those champions are welterweight Georges St. Pierre and middleweight Anderson Silva.

With the rest of the titleholders set to scrap, these two divisions are awaiting movement at the top. Of course a superfight between GSP and Silva is a good possibility. However, I like it when belts are on the line. I want to see a champ be put to the test as often as possible.

Superfights are big money, I get it. I don’t think GSP-Silva is a guarantee. The two sides could still be months away from coming to an agreement. So, I will tell you what I think should be next for the welterweight and middleweight champions.

Let’s start with Georges St. Pierre. He says he wants to take a break. But, he is in love with fighting and has a warrior spirit. I imagine he will be back in action sooner rather than later. Who should he face? There are a few names that keep coming up as potential challengers for St. Pierre’s belt.

Johny Hendricks is on fire. After his stunning knockout of Martin Kampmann at UFC 154 and a similar result against Jon Fitch, he seems to be a possible number one contender. It’s funny that in both of those fights Hendricks didn’t have to use his stellar wrestling skills to win. He relied on his vicious left hand. Would Georges St. Pierre test Hendricks with takedown attempts? Could Johny stuff those attempts? I would like to find out.

Some fans feel that Nick Diaz is still the next in line for a shot at the welterweight title. Maybe he is. He did lose a razor thin decision to Carlos Condit. He will be eligible to fight in the spring. That could line up with St. Pierre’s recovery time from all the bumps and bruises he received at UFC 154. GSP was looking forward to fighting Diaz before he injured his knee. I think St. Pierre would pepper Nick with jabs. Plus, Georges has such a focused mind. I don’t think he would be fazed by Diaz’s trash talking. This is still a good matchup and I wouldn’t mind finally seeing it happen.

The middleweight division is a little more confusing when it comes to a title picture. Anderson Silva also wants a vacation. But, let’s pretend Dana White chooses to have him defend his championship. At one time Chris Weidman was viewed by some as the number one contender. Then he was scheduled to fight Tim Boetsch. That choice didn’t make a lot of sense to me. Now it doesn’t matter because Weidman just went through successful shoulder surgery. So he is out of action for a little while.

Michael Bisping thinks he should get a shot at Silva. He has good reason to feel that way and if he beats Vitor Belfort his argument will only get stronger. Would Bisping have a good chance of beating Silva? Maybe, he does have great boxing and footwork. If anything the Brit should at least get a chance to fight Chris Weidman, win or lose against Belfort. He deserves an opportunity for a number one contender bout.

There is only one other name that really sticks out to me as a potential middleweight contender in the UFC. That is Alan Belcher. I just like his dynamic skillset and he is always a tough puzzle to solve for his opponents. Right now, he is scheduled to fight Yushin Okami at UFC 155. He could be ready for a springtime fight against Silva or Chris Weidman. Those are interesting fights to me.

I have one other suggestion for welterweight and middleweight title challengers. Maybe Strikeforce is going to fold after its January event. If that happens then why not unify the Strikeforce and UFC titles. Let’s have Luke Rockhold fight Anderson Silva and Nate Marquardt take on Georges St. Pierre. I know it’s a stretch, but a man can spitball if he wants.

I have already stated that I like title fights. I hope we see plenty of them in 2013 and that they include Anderson Silva and Georges St. Pierre defending their belts. I would like to forget about superfights for now and maybe the UFC will feel the same way.

Until next time,

Brent Haugh

ProFightingFans.com Staff Writer